Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

