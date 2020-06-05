Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMST. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,347.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 283,079 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 148,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 144,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $579.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $815,886.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,062 shares of company stock worth $346,696. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

