Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,497 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

