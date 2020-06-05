Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 5,018 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 138.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $46.93 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

