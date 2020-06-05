Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 117.9% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 4,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 12.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEM shares. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of KEMET stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

