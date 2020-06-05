Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 571,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 102.2% during the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $168.79 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.