Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.