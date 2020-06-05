Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $695,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,400,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $20.33 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.