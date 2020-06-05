Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $678,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 304,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,458,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,062 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

