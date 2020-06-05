Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $606,000 Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of BAC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

