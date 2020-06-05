Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $664,000 in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ABN Amro cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.