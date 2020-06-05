Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $646,000 in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 905,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after buying an additional 677,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after buying an additional 470,679 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.