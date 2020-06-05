Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $645,000 in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

HURN stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.