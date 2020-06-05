Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $616,000 in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Natus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 152,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natus Medical by 361.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 361,181 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 142,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 255.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 71,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Natus Medical by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $750.75 million, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NTUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

