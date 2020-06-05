Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $611,000 in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adient by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Adient by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

