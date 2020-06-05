Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $605,000 in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in American States Water by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

