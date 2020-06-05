Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $327.39 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.