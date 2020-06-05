Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

CSX stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

