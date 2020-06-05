Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.14% of Boingo Wireless worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 50.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 132,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 62.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIFI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

WIFI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

