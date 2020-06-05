Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 480.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

