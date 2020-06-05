Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $605,000 Stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

EGO opened at $8.27 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

