Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 7,668 Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,201. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $139.91 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

