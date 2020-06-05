Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.