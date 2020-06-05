Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 2,006 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

