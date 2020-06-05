Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 196.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,453,000 after buying an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

