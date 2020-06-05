Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,715 Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,940,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 200,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 544,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 76,114 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

