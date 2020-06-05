Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,934,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 181,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,862,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $70,304,000 after acquiring an additional 546,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,700 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.72 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

