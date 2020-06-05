Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Envestnet by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Envestnet stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.45 and a beta of 1.77. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 10,535 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $780,854.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 279,700 shares in the company, valued at $20,731,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,136 shares of company stock worth $3,018,418. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

