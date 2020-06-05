Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 300 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after buying an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $540.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.37 and its 200 day moving average is $489.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $549.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

