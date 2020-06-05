Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

DLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

