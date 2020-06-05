Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) PT Raised to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 2.06. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

