DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.