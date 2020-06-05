Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) versus Progressive (NASDAQ:PGR) Head-To-Head Survey

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Donegal Group pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Progressive has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

31.3% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 3.56% 7.52% 1.73% Progressive 9.18% 26.80% 6.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Progressive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.52 $47.15 million $1.01 14.38 Progressive $39.02 billion 1.18 $3.97 billion $6.72 11.73

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Donegal Group and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Progressive 0 6 8 1 2.67

Donegal Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Progressive has a consensus target price of $83.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Donegal Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Progressive.

Summary

Progressive beats Donegal Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

