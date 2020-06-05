Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.06–1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.88 million.Domo also updated its FY21 guidance to ($2.06)-($1.96) EPS.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $882.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.13. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domo from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

