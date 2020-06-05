Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $447.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.
NYSE DPZ opened at $390.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.02. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $394.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.