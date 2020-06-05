Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $447.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

NYSE DPZ opened at $390.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.02. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $394.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

