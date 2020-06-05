Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $140.06 on Friday. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Docusign by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Docusign by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

