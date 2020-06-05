Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $165.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

DOCU opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. Docusign has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

