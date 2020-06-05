Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $53.78, but opened at $52.39. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 5,250,581 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $13,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

