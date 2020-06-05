Digital Turbine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,424 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,195 call options.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $8.63 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 412,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

