DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLR. Argus increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

DLR opened at $136.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.75. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 294,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

