Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.05.

DKS stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.59. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,913 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

