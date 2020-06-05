Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.70

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

DWHHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

