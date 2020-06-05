Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.16.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $308.89 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.