Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCI. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

