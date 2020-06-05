Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.10

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DWVYF. ValuEngine upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

