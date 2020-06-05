Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deluxe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

