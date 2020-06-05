Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Up 7.8%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.47, 64,592,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 36,239,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cfra dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

