Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

