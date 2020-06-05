Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,704,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,348,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

