Dell (NYSE:DELL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Dell (NYSE:DELL) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dell earned a daily sentiment score of 0.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Dell’s score:

Get Dell alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.